Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

Apparently, there’s more to dry shampoo than just the simple spray-and-go to gain the best results.

On this episode of You Beauty, Leigh busts some myths surrounding dry shampoo use and throws in some of her all time favorites.

Plus, Leigh and Kelly have some answers for listener Samantha who is confused about serums and when to use them. Relatable, right?

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly shares her obsession with sheet masks and the one she’s loving right now.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Beauté Pacifique Defy Damage Skin Repair Serum, $80.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/beaute-pacifique/beaute-pacifique-defy-damage-skin-repair-lotion-40ml.html

LANCOME Advanced Génifique Serum, $159.

https://www.mecca.com.au/lancome/advanced-genifique-serum-7ml/I-039928.html?

The Ordinary Buffet Serum, $24.90.

https://www.priceline.com.au/the-ordinary-buffet-multi-technology-peptide-serum-30-ml

Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses Absolute Serum, $29.99.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-facial-serums/163224/andalou-naturals-1000-roses%C2%AE-absolute-serum.html

KLORANE Gentle Dry Shampoo, $14.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/klorane-gentle-dry-shampoo-with-oat-milk-150-ml

Batiste Dry Shampoo, from $10.50.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/70048/batiste-original-dry-shampoo-200ml

https://www.batistehair.com.au/

Bumble and Bumble. Prêt-a-Powder, $43.

https://www.mecca.com.au/bumble-and-bumble/pret-a-powder/V-017880.html

Leigh’s Spendy: ZOEVA Liquid Light Drops Highlighter in Candlelight, $32.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/zoeva-liquid-light-drops-highlighter/v/candlelight

Kelly’s Spendy: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, 4 masks for $69.

https://www.mecca.com.au/tatcha/luminous-dewy-skin-mask/V-031936.html

Leigh’s Savey: REVITANAIL Nail Strengthener Sensitive Pink, $19.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/revitanail-nail-strengthener-sensitive-pink-14-ml?

Kelly’s Savey: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Sweet Cheeks Creamy Powder Blush Glow in Day Dream, $15.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/nyx-professional-makeup-sweet-cheeks-creamy-powder-blush-glow-5-g

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lem Zakharia

