Coming Soon...

you beauty

14 Aug 2018 · 2 minutes

Do you scroll through beauty posts on Instagram and feel completely overwhelmed? Do you wish you had your very own beauty whisperer to tell you what works and what doesn’t?
Then this is the podcast you've been waiting for.
Each week beauty guru Leigh Campbell and beauty tragic Kelly McCarren will answer your questions - What's primer? What the heck does white eyeliner do? Do I really need conditioner? Who even am I? They'll tell you which bargain products work and which ones are worth splurging on. And they'll be rummaging through the beauty bags of famous people to find out what they know that we don't.
You Beauty - the podcast for your face. Launching August 28.

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

