Coming Soon...

Do you scroll through beauty posts on Instagram and feel completely overwhelmed? Do you wish you had your very own beauty whisperer to tell you what works and what doesn’t?

Then this is the podcast you've been waiting for.

Each week beauty guru Leigh Campbell and beauty tragic Kelly McCarren will answer your questions - What's primer? What the heck does white eyeliner do? Do I really need conditioner? Who even am I? They'll tell you which bargain products work and which ones are worth splurging on. And they'll be rummaging through the beauty bags of famous people to find out what they know that we don't.

You Beauty - the podcast for your face. Launching August 28.