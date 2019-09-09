Will Swimming In Chlorine Ruin Your Skin?

Spring has sprung which means pool time is not too far away, but does chlorine have an effect on your skin?



Kelly and Amy chat about the best way to protect your skin, and your hair, in a chlorine filled pool.





Plus, we discuss the best beginner makeup brands and products for tweens.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Amy recommends a $12 hyaluronic acid serum that’s just as good as the exxier ones.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

L’Occitane Shower Oil, $39.

Nivea In Shower Rich Body Lotion Skin Conditioner, $7.99.

Tween beauty recommendations:

Garnier BB Cream, $15.95.

MCoBeauty Highlight and Glow Stick, $8.40.

Amy’s Spendy: True Me Wide Straightener, $179.

Kelly Spendy: ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Oil, $86.

Amy Savey: The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid, $12.

Kelly Savey: Any exfoliating gloves from the supermarket/chemist

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart



With thanks to our makeup expert Maddie Swan.

