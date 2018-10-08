Chemical vs. Physical Sunscreen & Tanning Your Face When You Use Active Ingredients

It's 2018 and we all know that sun protection every day is non-negotiable. BUT, the world of SPF can be mighty confusing, so Kelly and Leigh are going to break down the difference between chemical and physical sunscreen for you.
Plus they tell you how to fit facial fake tan into your routine if you use vitamin A, retinol or AHAs.
And in our Spendy/Savey segment Leigh shares a makeup product so cheap it's practically free!
Want more You Beauty? Subscribe to the show here ... https://omny.fm/shows/you-beauty/playlists/podcast
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Rachael Hart
GET IN TOUCH:
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs
Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/