Bags & Blemishes: Exactly How To Use Your Concealer

This week, the lovely Amy Clark is filling in for Leigh, so prepare for lots of sibling-like banter between her and Kel!
In this episode, the pair dive into the world of savey concealers and discuss if you can use the same one on different areas of your face?
Plus, how much should you pay for a clay mask?
And in Spendy Savey, Amy teases a new Revlon product that’ll change the way you apply your eyeshadow.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
L’Oreal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer, $29.95.
Revlon Photoready Candid Concealer, $19.95.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $19.95.
Bourjois Always Fabulous Concealer, $23.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, $40.
ChapStick Total Hydration in Merlot, $7.95.
Mecca Max Zoom Shadow Stick, $18.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 1% + B5, $12.90.
Kelly Savey: Carbon Theory Charcoal, Tea Tree Oil & Mineral Mud Facial Wet Mask, $24.99.
Amy Savey: Revlon Colourstay Glaze Eyeshadow Sticks, $19.95.
(Coming soon)
Kelly Spendy: Antipodes Baptise H20 Ultra Hydrating Water Gel, $46.50.
Amy Spendy: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Masks, $37.
&
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Calming Masks, $34.
&
Dr. Jart+ Dermask Vital Hydra Solution Facial Masks,
CREDITS
Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Leah Porges
GET IN TOUCH:
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/
Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/
You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/
This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Swisse Beauty. Healthy, beautiful.