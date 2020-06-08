The $4 Micellar Water This Makeup Artist Swears By

Today’s guest, Amelia Singson, is a Sydney-based makeup artist, beauty educator and skincare enthusiast.
In this episode, Amelia describes her favourite skincare products for plump, juicy skin. It’s basically ASMR for skincare and makeup lovers.
Plus, she shares a tale of how she managed to save her over-plucked brows and turn them into fluffy brow goals.
And in Spendy Savey, Amelia tells us about an absolute bargain micellar water that’ll take your eye makeup off in an instant.
Oh... and her Instagram is the stuff beauty dreams are made of. Go follow her here: https://www.instagram.com/ameliasingson/
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Good Molecules Instant Cleansing Balm, USD$15. https://bit.ly/3fzaHoe
- Summer Fridays Super Amino Gel Cleanser, $61. https://bit.ly/3ebenfF
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $62. https://bit.ly/3f2Kf6o
- Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum, $150. https://bit.ly/3hAUhxG
- Avene Revitalising Nourishing Cream, $63.95. https://bit.ly/2UQGFVg
- La Mer Crème de la Mer, $665. https://bit.ly/3d7ZbyN
- Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+, $47. https://bit.ly/2Y6L0Wk
- Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturiser, $41. https://bit.ly/37AAYQs
- Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Primer, $99. https://bit.ly/3d7uiKL
- Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat All-In-One Glow Foundation, $81. https://bit.ly/3hD4TMk
- Make Up For Ever Reboot Foundation, $67. https://bit.ly/37BMtqJ
- MAC Cosmetics Face and Body Foundation, $54. https://bit.ly/2Y979TT
- Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100. https://bit.ly/2YGya0a
- Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer, $66. https://bit.ly/2N14Fki
- Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam, USD$18, https://www.glossier.com/products/cloud-paint
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer in Saddle, $51. https://bit.ly/3frqZiY
- Sephora Collection Glow Stick in Sunrise Shimmer, USD$8. https://seph.me/3ec9HX1
- MAC Cosmetics Teddy Kohl Eyeliner (Discontinued).
- Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $45. https://bit.ly/2YGyn3s
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $43. https://bit.ly/2AI4TKw
- Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil, $45. https://bit.ly/3fxp7p3
- Benefit Cosmetics 24 Hour Brow Setter, $45. https://bit.ly/3e4zvnX
- Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Minty, $14.95. https://bit.ly/2UTvISZ
- Kiehl’s Crème de Corps, $79. https://bit.ly/3fxcCKi
- Byredo Pulp EDP, $332. https://bit.ly/2UR7NU8
- Urbane Mess Wax Pomade, $8. https://bit.ly/3d9qYib
- Batiste Bare Natural & Light Dry Shampoo, $10.50. https://bit.ly/37DRbUQ
Savey
- Voeu Micellar Water, $4. https://bit.ly/2UQQwKV
Spendy
- Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, $130. https://bit.ly/3d8Utkj
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Amelia Singson
Producer: Leah Porges
