7. Don't Drop The Baby

year one

22 Aug 2017 · 75 minutes

7. Don't Drop The Baby
Back
play Episode

Have you gone from a free-loving, crazy risk-taker into walking around in a hazmat suit and bubble wrap?  

This episode is all about safety. What should you worry about and what can you let slide? Should you rush out and do a CPR or First Aid course, or is common sense enough? We go room by room through your house and identify hazards, and then take it outside and look at car seats, water safety, and the big wide outside world. 

Show Notes

Episode Guests:  Sarah Hunstead

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Christie Hayes

Year One is made possible by Philips Avent Baby Products.

Find us on Facebook at Year One with Baby

Resources: 

Health Direct 

Child Carseats 

Kids Alive 

Poisons Information 13 11 26

This show was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can buy books from any of our podcast guests at our iBooks store at apple.co/mamamia.

And while you are there, please subscribe to the show, and leave a rating and a five-star review!

More Episodes

12. Light The Candles. You Made It

48 minutes  ·  26 Sep 2017

11. The Work Question

64 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2017

10. Everyone's An Expert

38 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2017

9. Remember You?

71 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2017

8. The Food Diaries

62 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2017

7. Don't Drop The Baby

75 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2017

6. The Milestone Race

59 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2017

5. Get Out Of The House!

32 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2017

4. When Bedtime Goes Bad

47 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2017

3. Getting Sleep Sorted

53 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

2. The Battle Of The Boob

58 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

1. The Fog

65 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???