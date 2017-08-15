6. The Milestone Race

Is your kid a genius? Are they so far ahead of the other kids you already know they’ll need a Mensa membership? Or maybe they’re still sitting in the backyard happy digging a hole and eating dirt?

This episode is all about milestones. Yup, all the things you can’t wait to cross off the list so you know you're on the right track. If your baby refuses to crawl but happily bum-shuffles around should you be worried? Does a dominant right-handed child mean they'll be a tennis star? From talking, smiling and rolling over, to standing, walking, and talking, we'll tell you what to look out for and when you should seek advice.

Episode Guests: Dr. Daniel Golshevsky aka Dr. Golly

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Christie Hayes

