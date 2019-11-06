Killed By The Man Next Door: The Murder Of Tosha Thakkar

true crime conversations

06 Nov 2019 · 44 minutes

Killed By The Man Next Door: The Murder Of Tosha Thakkar
Back
play Episode

On Friday March 9, 2011, a suitcase was found in a canal next to Meadowbank Park, located about 30 minutes from Sydney’s central business district.

Inside it, was the body of Tosha Thakkar, a 24-year-old student, who had been living in a boarding house in Croydon for six months. 

Her boyfriend, Ali Syed had reported her missing two days prior, after she failed to meet him for lunch. When he went to her Elvin St address, her room was in disarray, and he noticed that her nightdress was missing. 

Author and Associate Editor of the Good Weekend, Greg Callaghan, talks us through the day Tosha Thakkar lost her life at the hands of the man who lived beside her; Daniel Stani-Reginald. His feature ‘My Neighbour My Killer’ was published in 2014 in the Good Weekend as well as The Sydney Morning Herald

If this episode brings up any issues for you please reach out to the National Sexual Assault and Family Violence Hotline on 1800 RESPECT, that’s 1800 737 732.

GUEST: Greg Callaghan

HOST: Jessie Stephens

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

'My Neighbour My Killer', Greg Callaghan for Fairfax Press https://bit.ly/2Cn6bIc 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]   

True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

The Sydney Siege: Part Two

42 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Sydney Siege: Part One

44 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

27 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick

46 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed

40 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Anne Hamilton-Byrne And The Children Who Were Never Hers

30 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

BONUS: Murder In The Bayou

24 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Killed By The Man Next Door: The Murder Of Tosha Thakkar

44 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

What Happened To Gerard Ross: The Boy In The Blue Cap

41 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

A Terrifying Monster: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser

48 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

A Suitcase Floating In A Lake: The Tragic Story Of Rachel Pfitzner And Dean Shillingsworth

26 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

The Somerton Man: One Of The World’s Most Baffling Mysteries

41 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

The Bus Stop Killer

37 minutes  ·  02 Oct 2019

The Man Who "Knows What Happened" To The Beaumont Children.

56 minutes  ·  25 Sep 2019

What Really Happened To Azaria Chamberlain?

46 minutes  ·  18 Sep 2019

Ivan Milat: What You Haven't Been Told About Australia's Best Known Serial Killer

52 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Fall: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

53 minutes  ·  04 Sep 2019

Samantha Knight: The Bondi School Girl Who Never Came Home

30 minutes  ·  28 Aug 2019

Granny Evil: Australia's Most Infamous Matriarch

51 minutes  ·  21 Aug 2019

The Beauty Queen Killer

64 minutes  ·  14 Aug 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???