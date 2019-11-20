The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed

true crime conversations

20 Nov 2019 · 40 minutes

The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed
It was mid-October, 1976, when Suzanne Armstrong, 27, and Susan Bartlett, 28 moved in to number 147, Easey St. The three-bedroom house was perfect for the two of them, as well as Armstrong’s 16-month-old son, Gregory. 

Then, in early 1977, neighbours would watch emergency workers and police swarm the property, after the bodies of the two women were found three days after they’d been killed.  

Helen Thomas is a journalist and author who was a cub reporter at Melbourne newspaper The Age at the time of the double homicide. 

She has since researched the case and profiled it in her book ‘Murder On Easey Street: Melbourne’s Most Notorious Cold Case.’ Jessie sits down with Helen to walk us through the case, and find out if there’s any potential for justice for the families of Suzanne Armstrong and Susan Bartlett.

If this episode brings up any issues for you please reach out to the National Sexual Assault and Family Violence Hotline on 1800 RESPECT, that’s 1800 737 732.

GUEST: Helen Thomas

HOST: Jessie Stephens

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH
‘Murder On Easey Street: Melbourne’s Most Notorious Cold Case’ book by Helen Thomas https://www.blackincbooks.com.au/books/murder-easey-street 

Original Easey St murders article that triggered call from possible murderer’ from Independent Australia https://bit.ly/2CUcDXt 

 

