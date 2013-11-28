"I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks

It was February 2016, dry and uncomfortably warm, when 23-year-old Brazilian backpacker Beatriz meets a German backpacker of the same age named Lena.

The two travellers strike up a friendship and decide to head to Melbourne from Adelaide via the Great Ocean Road. They put an ad on Gumtree asking for a lift and 59-year-old Roman Heinz replied.

Little did the women know they had just accepted a lift with a man who was planning a vile and terrifying attack.

Jessie speaks with Sean Fewster, chief court reporter for the Adelaide Advertiser and best selling author of City Of Evil. Sean covered the case of the Salt Creek attacks at the time the case was brought before the South Australian courts.

