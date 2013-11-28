"I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks

"I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks
It was February 2016, dry and uncomfortably warm, when 23-year-old Brazilian backpacker Beatriz meets a German backpacker of the same age named Lena.

The two travellers strike up a friendship and decide to head to Melbourne from Adelaide via the Great Ocean Road.  They put an ad on Gumtree asking for a lift and 59-year-old Roman Heinz replied.

Little did the women know they had just accepted a lift with a man who was planning a vile and terrifying attack.

Jessie speaks with Sean Fewster, chief court reporter for the Adelaide Advertiser and best selling author of City Of Evil. Sean covered the case of the Salt Creek attacks at the time the case was brought before the South Australian courts. 

CREDITS

Guest: Sean Fewster @seanfewster, Chief Court Reporter for The Adelaide Advertiser and best selling author of City Of Evil
Host: Jessie Stephens
Producer and Editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

  • “Salt Creek monster: Lifting the veil off the secret life of Roman Heinze” Sean Fewster for The Adelaide Advertiser https://bit.ly/3a6HP4k 
  • “Salt Creek kidnapper sentencing: Roman Heinze jailed for 22 years” Sean Fewster for The Adelaide Advertiser https://bit.ly/2PqlUNm 
  • “Family of Salt Creek kidnapper Roman Heinze say he is harassing them from prison to raise money for new High Court appeal” Sean Fewster for The Adelaide Advertiser https://bit.ly/2HXYs5X 
  • A Current Affair Australia’s Real Life Wolf Creek Horror Story, Channel 9, https://bit.ly/2TeWgwn 
  • 9 News Adelaide: Salt Creek Update, Channel 9, https://bit.ly/2VysAgz 
  • 7NEWS Melbourne: Salt Creek Attacker Identity Revealed, Channel 7 https://bit.ly/2TsY8Sn 

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.  

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/3982S5P 

"I Was In A Horror Film": Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks

45 minutes  ·  19 hours ago

