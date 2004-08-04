Search

Lost in Larrimah: The Disappearance of Paddy Moriarty

true crime conversations

17 hours ago · 34 minutes

Lost in Larrimah: The Disappearance of Paddy Moriarty
In December 2017, Larrimah local Paddy Moriarty left his favourite pub and embarked on the two minute ride home, with his kelpie Kellie sitting beside him on his quad bike. And then, he disappeared into thin air. Along with Kellie.

Larrimah is a small town in the Northern Territory located 431 kilometers from Darwin and the nearest grocery store is 90 kilometres away. This tiny town only has a population of 10 people, so when Paddy disappeared it was big news. 

In this episode Jessie speaks with journalist Kylie Stevenson. Kylie was the co-host of the Walkley award winning podcast Lost in Larrimah, alongside Caroline Graham. Ever since Paddy went missing, Kylie has had a personal and professional interest in the case, having met Paddy by chance a year earlier. 

CREDITS
Guest: Kylie Stevenson
Host: Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer: Elise Cooper
Producer/Editor: Hannah Bowman 

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected]  

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/tcc-group 

If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

