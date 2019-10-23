A Terrifying Monster: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser

true crime conversations

23 Oct 2019 · 48 minutes

A Terrifying Monster: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser
Leonard Fraser was the very embodiment of a monster.

He was sentenced to life on the 7th of September 2000 for the abduction rape and murder of 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt in the Queensland town of Rockhampton. Prior to that Fraser had spent almost two decades behind bars for the rape of other women, including his defacto partner who was terminally ill with cancer.

Fraser kept trophies from his victims. Police found the ponytails of three different women in Fraser’s flat but were not able to link them to any of the rapists known victims.

Journalist and author Paula Doneman covered the case as Fraser’s crimes were brought before the courts. She profiled him extensively in her reporting for The Courier Mail and subsequently compiled a book covering his extensive and heinous crimes, titled Things A Killer Would Know: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser. Is He Australia’s Worst Serial Killer?

Jessie speaks with Paula to walk through the case and crimes of Leonard Fraser, his utterly heinous acts of violence upon both “random” victims and those he lured into his orbit.

For pictures and maps from today’s episode on Leonard Fraser,, visit the Mamamia website, right here.  https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-rockhampton-rapist/ 

If this episode brings up any issues for you please reach out to the National Sexual Assault and Family Violence Hotline on 1800 RESPECT, that’s 1800 737 732

GUEST: Paula Doneman
HOST: Jessie Stephens
PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

Things A Killer Would Know: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser. Is He Australia’s Worst Serial Killer? By Paula Doneman

The Predator: Leonard John Fraser, Crime Investigation Australia,  Channel 7 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]   

