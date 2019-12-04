John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

true crime conversations

04 Dec 2019 · 27 minutes

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia
Back
play Episode

On a winter evening in July, 2018, West Pennant Hills sounded different. Usually quiet, the Thursday evening was polluted by blasting police sirens, all headed towards Hull Rd. When emergency personnel arrived, they came across a scene they wouldn’t ever forget. 

An hour later, 36-year-old Olga Edwards arrived home from work to find her house surrounded by police and paramedics. When she was told what had happened inside, she collapsed from “severe shock”.

Her children, 15-year-old Jack Edwards, and 13-year-old Jennifer Edwards, had been murdered. 

The family murder which took place in West Pennant Hills shook Australia. And six months later, the story became ever more tragic. 

We speak to Crime Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald, Sally Rawsthorne, who covered the case as it unfolded. 

Please contact Lifeline is the contents of this episode bring up any issues for you on 13 11 14 https://www.lifeline.org.au/

GUEST: Sally Rawsthorne https://twitter.com/sallyrawsthorne 
HOST: Jessie Stephens
PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

INTERNATIONAL COUNSELLING AND SUPPORT SERVICES

USA - https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ 
UK - https://www.supportline.org.uk/ 
NZ - https://www.lifeline.org.nz/

More Episodes

The Sydney Siege: Part Two

42 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Sydney Siege: Part One

44 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

27 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick

46 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed

40 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Anne Hamilton-Byrne And The Children Who Were Never Hers

30 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

BONUS: Murder In The Bayou

24 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Killed By The Man Next Door: The Murder Of Tosha Thakkar

44 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

What Happened To Gerard Ross: The Boy In The Blue Cap

41 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

A Terrifying Monster: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser

48 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

A Suitcase Floating In A Lake: The Tragic Story Of Rachel Pfitzner And Dean Shillingsworth

26 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

The Somerton Man: One Of The World’s Most Baffling Mysteries

41 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

The Bus Stop Killer

37 minutes  ·  02 Oct 2019

The Man Who "Knows What Happened" To The Beaumont Children.

56 minutes  ·  25 Sep 2019

What Really Happened To Azaria Chamberlain?

46 minutes  ·  18 Sep 2019

Ivan Milat: What You Haven't Been Told About Australia's Best Known Serial Killer

52 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Fall: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

53 minutes  ·  04 Sep 2019

Samantha Knight: The Bondi School Girl Who Never Came Home

30 minutes  ·  28 Aug 2019

Granny Evil: Australia's Most Infamous Matriarch

51 minutes  ·  21 Aug 2019

The Beauty Queen Killer

64 minutes  ·  14 Aug 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???