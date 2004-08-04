Search

Jose Martinez: A Killer Hiding In Plain Sight

true crime conversations

20 hours ago · 36 minutes

Jose Martinez: A Killer Hiding In Plain Sight
Back
play Episode

When Jose Martinez’s sister was murdered, he got revenge by murdering her killers. This sparked what would end up being three dozen murders, he completed over more than three decades, many of them on behalf of drug cartels, as a hitman. Despite being a ruthless killer, Jose is described as a soft-spoken doting grandfather and complete family man.

In today’s episode, Jessie speaks with Jessica Garrison. Jessica is a senior investigative editor for Buzzfeed News and spent more than a decade as a reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

In her book The Devil's Harvest - A Ruthless Killer, a Terrorized Community, and the Search for Justice in California's Central Valley, Jessica traces the life of Jose Martinez, the cops who were investigating him and the families of his victims. 

Throughout her research, Jessica has studied decades of case files, Martinez’s handwritten journals, interrogation transcripts, and spoken to the people closest to this case to find the answer to one question. Why do some deaths, and some lives, matter more than others?

CREDITS
Guest: Jessica Garrison
Host: Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer: Elise Cooper
Producer/Editor: Hannah Bowman 


RESEARCH

LINKS

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected]  

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/tcc-group 

If any of the contents in this episode have cause distress know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

 

More Episodes

Jose Martinez: A Killer Hiding In Plain Sight

36 minutes  ·  20 hours ago

Lost in Larrimah: The Disappearance of Paddy Moriarty

34 minutes  ·  22 Jul 2020

The Life Of A 21 Year Old Undercover Cop

42 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Australia's Most Notorious Con Man

42 minutes  ·  08 Jul 2020

The First Time He Hit Her: The Murder Of Tara Costigan

35 minutes  ·  01 Jul 2020

Four Children, Three Murders: Kathleen Folbigg’s Story

35 minutes  ·  24 Jun 2020

The Fake Diving Resort

34 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2020

Blood On The Tracks: What Happened To Mark Haines

48 minutes  ·  10 Jun 2020

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein

51 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2020

Salvation, Miracles And 900 Dead: Inside The Jonestown Massacre

39 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part Two

46 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

The Husband And Wife Serial Killers: Part One

39 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

"Born With The Devil In Me": America's First Serial Killer

33 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

The Mystery Of Beenham Valley Road

30 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

The Untold Story Of The Bali Nine

63 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM

32 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Stephanie Scott: The Case That Shook A Small Town

40 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain

31 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Drugs, Dictators, A Diabolical Plot: The Last Voyage Of The Pong Su

39 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery

46 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout