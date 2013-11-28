The Claremont Serial Killer

The Claremont Serial Killer
Claremont was a buzzing, wealthy suburb, about 20 minutes from Perth, Western Australia. With pubs and bars along wide, safe streets.  It was known for its nightlife, with patrons often spilling out onto the footpath in the early hours of the morning.  But that all changed in 1996 when the disappearance of three young women made national headlines. 

Claremont would become the backdrop for one of Western Australia’s biggest, longest-running and expensive investigations, which as of yet, has not been solved.

But more than 23 years later, as this episode is published, a man is sitting on trial, facing eight charges for the murders of Sarah Jane Spiers, Jane Louise Rimmer, and Ciara Eilish Glennon. 

Journalist Natalie Bonjolo speaks to Jessie about the case of the Claremont Serial Killer. Natalie is an executive producer on the Claremont Serial Killings podcast for the West Australian where she has been following the trial as it unfolds and working alongside journalists who've been reporting on the case since the first woman, Sarah Spiers, went missing on a January night in 1996.

CREDITS

Guest: Natalie Bonjolo

Host: Jessie Stephens

Producer and Editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

CLAREMONT: The Claremont Serial Killings podcast from The West Australian https://bit.ly/2sLouFD 

7 News Perth, Accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Edwards has pleaded guilty to five of eight charges against him 7 Network https://bit.ly/2G9XimX 

7 News Perth, Victim statement in court about the night she was raped by Bradley Robert Edwards, 7 Network https://bit.ly/2unFIt2

CONTACT US

If you have a case you'd like to hear on True Crime Conversations send us an email at [email protected]

Join our Facebook group True Crime Conversations here https://bit.ly/2xrjAMZ 

