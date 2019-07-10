The Case Of The Bowraville Murders

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander listeners should be advised that this episode contains the naming of deceased people, and the recounting of the circumstances leading to their deaths.

Colleen Walker, Evelyn Greenup and Clinton Speedy-Duroux. These are the names of three children from the town of Bowraville who were murdered over five months across 1990 and 1991. There has only ever been one suspect in their murders but to this day they’ve never stood trial for those crimes. Author Dan Box covered the case and he joins us to explore what could have happened to these three kids. And why Australia still doesn’t care enough about the lives of these Indigenous children to bring justice to the families and the Bowraville community.

