Best Of 2019: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

This episode of True Crime Conversations is part of our 2019/2020 Holiday series. We've handpicked episodes from throughout the year that we though deserved another listen.

In 2014 Simon Gittany was found guilty of throwing his 30 year old fiancé Lisa Harnum from the balcony of their shared 15th floor apartment.

Simon maintained his innocence, saying that Lisa climbed over the railing of the balcony and fell to her death.

Amy Dale was a court reporter at the time of this case and has subsequently written a book titled The Fall about Lisa’s murder.

Jessie Stephens sits down with Amy to take us through the case, from the infamous CCTV footage of Simon in the apartment building lift moments after Lisa was killed, the images of Simon dragging Lisa back into their apartment, the couples abusive relationship, and Simon’s insistence of his innocence.

This episode contains discussions of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing an abusive relationship please seek help via Lifeline and the Domestic Violence Alert portal on their website. https://www.dvalert.org.au/

The Lisa Harnum foundation is a resource giving a voice to women experiencing domestic violence. You can visit them at their website https://www.lisahf.org.au/

CREDITS

GUEST: Amy Dale

HOST: Jessie Stephens

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

