Best Of 2019: The Bowraville Murders

true crime conversations

7 days ago · 55 minutes

Best Of 2019: The Bowraville Murders
Back
play Episode

This episode of True Crime Conversations is part of our 2019/2020 Holiday series. We've handpicked episodes from throughout the year that we though deserved another listen

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander listeners should be advised that this episode contains the naming of deceased people, and the recounting of the circumstances leading to their deaths.

Colleen Walker, Evelyn Greenup and Clinton Speedy-Duroux. These are the names of three children from the town of Bowraville who were murdered over five months across 1990 and 1991. There has only ever been one suspect in their murders but to this day they’ve never stood trial for those crimes. Author Dan Box covered the case and he joins us to explore what could have happened to these three kids. And why Australia still doesn’t care enough about the lives of these Indigenous children to bring justice to the families and the Bowraville community.

Join our Facebook group True Crime Conversations here https://bit.ly/2xrjAMZ 

CREDITS

GUEST: Dan Box

HOST: Jessie Stephens

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

Best Of 2019: The Bowraville Murders

55 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Best Of 2019: The Beauty Queen Killer

65 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

The Sydney Siege: Part Two

42 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

The Sydney Siege: Part One

44 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

27 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick

46 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

The Easey Street Murders And The Mystery That Followed

40 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Anne Hamilton-Byrne And The Children Who Were Never Hers

30 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

BONUS: Murder In The Bayou

24 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Killed By The Man Next Door: The Murder Of Tosha Thakkar

44 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

What Happened To Gerard Ross: The Boy In The Blue Cap

41 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

A Terrifying Monster: The True Story Of Leonard Fraser

48 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

A Suitcase Floating In A Lake: The Tragic Story Of Rachel Pfitzner And Dean Shillingsworth

26 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

The Somerton Man: One Of The World’s Most Baffling Mysteries

41 minutes  ·  09 Oct 2019

The Bus Stop Killer

37 minutes  ·  02 Oct 2019

The Man Who "Knows What Happened" To The Beaumont Children.

56 minutes  ·  25 Sep 2019

What Really Happened To Azaria Chamberlain?

46 minutes  ·  18 Sep 2019

Ivan Milat: What You Haven't Been Told About Australia's Best Known Serial Killer

52 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Fall: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

53 minutes  ·  04 Sep 2019

Samantha Knight: The Bondi School Girl Who Never Came Home

30 minutes  ·  28 Aug 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???