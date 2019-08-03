From Fitzroy Crossing To Sydney: The Inspiring Story Of Dr June Oscar

tiddas 4 tiddas

03 Aug 2019 · 45 minutes

From Fitzroy Crossing To Sydney: The Inspiring Story Of Dr June Oscar
Back
play Episode

When Dr. June Oscar was 18, she worked as a typist for the Aboriginal Legal Services in Western Australia. It was in that small office in Derby as she was typing up a document about an Aboriginal stockman who'd been mistreated by white station workers she decided she was going to change the way white Australia treated her people.

And from that moment, she’s done just that.

Dr. June is the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner for the Australian Human Rights Commission. She’s the first Aboriginal woman to hold that role, and the story of how she got there from a cattle station in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia is inspiring.

Here's Dr. June Oscar...

Host: Marlee Silva

With thanks to Dr. June Oscar

Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Amelia Navascues

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keeley Silva.

Thanks to our sponsors at Belong.

Support the show.

More Episodes

Kristy Dickinson Wants You To Know Everyone Can Wear The Aboriginal Flag

25 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2019

From Fitzroy Crossing To Sydney: The Inspiring Story Of Dr June Oscar

45 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2019

Tara June Winch: From A House With No Books To Bestselling Author

32 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2019

Barbie-Lee Kirby Wants To Lift The Women Around Her Up

34 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2019

Leah Purcell Faced Racism From Both Sides

39 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2019

Vanessa Turnbull Roberts Is Part Of The Ongoing Stolen Generation

45 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2019

Introducing Tiddas 4 Tiddas

3 minutes  ·  03 Jul 2019

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???