From Fitzroy Crossing To Sydney: The Inspiring Story Of Dr June Oscar

When Dr. June Oscar was 18, she worked as a typist for the Aboriginal Legal Services in Western Australia. It was in that small office in Derby as she was typing up a document about an Aboriginal stockman who'd been mistreated by white station workers she decided she was going to change the way white Australia treated her people.

And from that moment, she’s done just that.

Dr. June is the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner for the Australian Human Rights Commission. She’s the first Aboriginal woman to hold that role, and the story of how she got there from a cattle station in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia is inspiring.

Here's Dr. June Oscar...

