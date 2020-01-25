Shahni Wellington Is Keeping Politicians Accountable

2 days ago

Shahni Wellington Is Keeping Politicians Accountable
Shahni Wellington has something to say to you if you feel like you're constantly second-guessing yourself and your achievements.

Shahni is a passionate writer. After completing a Bachelor in Communication at The University of Newcastle, she secured a Cadetship with ABC Darwin, where she reported on everything from court to crocs.

Now, as a Political Correspondent for NITV, she’s determined to help address issues that Indigenous people face every day and remind politicians of who they represent.

And she joins Marlee Silva to talk about it.

CREDITS:

Host: Marlee Silva

Guest: Shahni Wellington

Producers: Hannah Bowman & Leah Porges

The Tiddas 4 Tiddas artwork is made possible by Call Time on Melanoma and artist Keely Silva.

CONTACT US:

Follow Tiddas 4 Tiddas on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/tiddas4tiddas/

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Tiddas 4 Tiddas is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

