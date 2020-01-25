Shahni Wellington Is Keeping Politicians Accountable

Shahni Wellington has something to say to you if you feel like you're constantly second-guessing yourself and your achievements.

Shahni is a passionate writer. After completing a Bachelor in Communication at The University of Newcastle, she secured a Cadetship with ABC Darwin, where she reported on everything from court to crocs.

Now, as a Political Correspondent for NITV, she’s determined to help address issues that Indigenous people face every day and remind politicians of who they represent.



And she joins Marlee Silva to talk about it.

