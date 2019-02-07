Why Is Nana Photoshopping My Baby?

You knew it: Getting the kids to go to bed early is not only good for them, it's good for YOUR sanity. And scientists agree.

Plus Anne Hathaway has given up drinking for 18 years while her son is still under her roof. This is information that's making Holly and Andrew feel a little bit... guilty.

And, we handle a listener dilemma from a woman who's Mother-in-law keeps photoshopping images of her six-month-old on social media. Can she ask her to stop?

