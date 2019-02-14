When A Friend Tells You You're 'Obsessed' With Your Child

How can an innocent sandwich bring a solid relationship undone? What do you do if you think your kid is being turned into a sexist by his school friends? And is homework just an outdated idea in 2019?

Holly and Andrew muddle through the mess of these questions, plus the highs and lows of Nailed and Failed.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts