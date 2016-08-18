What do you say to someone who's lost a baby?

this glorious mess

18 Aug 2016 · 49 minutes

What do you say to someone who's lost a baby?
Back
play Episode

Six babies are delivered stillborn every day in Australia. Many thousands of women miscarry. And the loss of every single one of those precious children is a terrible grief. This week is Mamamia’s Pregnancy Loss awareness week. We talk to Rebecca Sparrow about the right things to say to someone who has lost a child, what you can do to assist, and how not to approach the topic.  Plus, you've heard of French Parenting and tiger mums, but the hot new approach is Danish parenting.  What's involved? And what the heck is vaping? We have a handy guide for any parent with a teen who's going up in smoke. 

Show Notes

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to our special guest Rebecca Sparrow. You can find all the details on how to join the Never Forgotten Facebook group and where to download the eBook at mamamia.com.au/never-forgotten
This show was brought to you by Singapore Tourism
Tell us your story via email [email protected]

The phone number is 02 8999 9386

This show is produced by Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff.

And the facebook page is where you can click 'like' and show that you too are a Gloriously Messy parent.

More Episodes

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

23 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

32 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask A Midwife

23 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???