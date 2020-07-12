Search

Little Kids: The Medical Reasons Your Baby Won’t Go To Sleep

this glorious mess

13 hours ago · 19 minutes

Little Kids: The Medical Reasons Your Baby Won’t Go To Sleep
Back
play Episode

Is your little one having trouble sleeping? It could just be a behavioural problem that they’ll outgrow... But sometimes it can be something medical that needs attention.  

In this episode, Leigh and Tegan chat to Occupational Therapist Tash Duffin about how underlying issues can affect sleep quality and what to look out for in your baby.

Plus, in Leigh’s WTF moment this week, she’s realised her son went from being a newborn, to a toddler “in three minutes”. 

If that isn’t accurate then what is?! 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Tash Duffin

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Stayz.

More Episodes

Little Kids: The Medical Reasons Your Baby Won’t Go To Sleep

19 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Big Kids: ‘Is It Ok To Discipline Other People's Kids?’

19 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: A Firefighter Mum’s Winter Safety Wisdom

20 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

The Great Australian Holiday Quiz

31 minutes  ·  10 Jul 2020

Big Kids: “Why Do I Hate My Teen Wearing Crop Tops?”

21 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

Little Kids: ‘Is My Toddler A Bully?’

24 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Big Kids BONUS: Road Trip Conversations That Matter

26 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’ll Never Let My Kids Read Their School Reports Again’

18 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

Little Kids: A Myth-Busting Doctor Tackles Vaccination

27 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘Is it ever okay for boys to hit girls?’

21 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

Little Kids: ‘Who The Hell Am I Now That I’m A Mum?’

24 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’m Teaching My Kids The Wrong Thing About Racism’

25 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

Big Kids BONUS: Burner Phones & Fake Accounts...The Kids Are Keeping Secrets

17 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Little Kids: Teaching Preschoolers About Anti-Racism, With Professor Paradies

24 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

Big Kids: What Our Kids Teach Us About Race

24 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

Little Kids: Canna Campbell’s Baby Budget

23 minutes  ·  07 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’m Telling The Kids We’re Still In Isolation’

20 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

Little Kids: How To Get Your Toddler To Eat Everything

23 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Big Kids: What The Heck Is A Coronavirus Party?

24 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Little Kids: Isolation's Almost Over And We’re Dreading It

24 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout