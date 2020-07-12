Little Kids: The Medical Reasons Your Baby Won’t Go To Sleep

Is your little one having trouble sleeping? It could just be a behavioural problem that they’ll outgrow... But sometimes it can be something medical that needs attention.

In this episode, Leigh and Tegan chat to Occupational Therapist Tash Duffin about how underlying issues can affect sleep quality and what to look out for in your baby.

Plus, in Leigh’s WTF moment this week, she’s realised her son went from being a newborn, to a toddler “in three minutes”.

If that isn’t accurate then what is?!

