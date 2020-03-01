Little Kids: Poop Glorious Poop

As soon as you become a parent, the things that once grossed you out become every day occurrences... Like a pooey nappy.
Today Leigh and Tegan chat all about the sh*t time that is toilet training.
Plus we chat to Danielle Strapp about how to know when your child is ready to start using a potty.
And in our WTF moment of the week, Leigh son has started eating.. well everything.
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli
Guest: Danielle Strapp
Producer: Rachael Hart
