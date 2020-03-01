Little Kids: Poop Glorious Poop

As soon as you become a parent, the things that once grossed you out become every day occurrences... Like a pooey nappy.



Today Leigh and Tegan chat all about the sh*t time that is toilet training.



Plus we chat to Danielle Strapp about how to know when your child is ready to start using a potty.



And in our WTF moment of the week, Leigh son has started eating.. well everything.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Danielle Strapp

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/



This episode is brought to you by Nickelodeon