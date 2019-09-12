Mums Need To Flex Their 'No Muscle'

The Modern Mumma herself, Mel Watts, is filling the shoes of Andrew Daddo this week, and her and Holly are getting straight to business.



We chat about the Scottish Mum who's just had her eleventh baby... And her first girl.



Plus Holly sits down with celeb trainer Tiffiny Hall, to chat all about her new book with her husband Ed and what it was like for her becoming a new Mum.



And apparently year 12 students are teaching themselves how to write... again?

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Mel Watts



With thanks to Tiffiny Hall.

