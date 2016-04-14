Things Only People Without Kids Say

this glorious mess

14 Apr 2016 · 34 minutes

Things Only People Without Kids Say
Back
play Episode

"When I have a baby, I'm only going to feed them organic, homecooked meals."

"I'm just going to potter around this weekend". 

And the other hateful things that non-parents say.

Also today, something that none of us want to contemplate - raising money to save your child. We talk to a mother who had to do just that. Plus, is it ever okay to spray-paint the kids’ room? And Holly's has a nit warning to all parents. 

Show Notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

The website for Rare Cancers Australia is here

Angus' crowdfunding campaign reached it's goal, you can read about that here

Contact the show via email: [email protected], via twitter @mamamiapodcasts or via facebook: Mamamia Podcast Network

Thanks to our show sponsor OMO; because dirt shouldn't be a dirty word. 

This show is produced by Holly Wainwright and Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network

More Episodes

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

23 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

32 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask A Midwife

23 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???