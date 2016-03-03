The Wet Towel Scourge is Real.

03 Mar 2016 · 38 minutes


Andrew Daddo has had enough.

There are wet towels on the bathroom floor, the bedroom floor. the loungeroom floor, the deck. His teenagers refuse to pick them up. So, he's started a change.org petition. Maybe that will work. Find out more here.

Plus, have you ever wondered who donates sperm, why, and the process? Comedian, and possible father of seven, Toby Halligan calls in to answer all the questions.

And of course, nailed and failed.

Show Notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

With thanks to Toby Halligan

Tell us your story via email [email protected]

Sign Andrew Daddo's change.org petition on towels here.

Read about the Helicopter Parents who can't let go of their teens here.

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts or visit us on Facebook.

This podcast was produced by Monique Bowley and technical producer, Elissa Ratliff

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

