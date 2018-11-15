The Kids Are Walking Out

We speak to the 15-year-old girl organising a school walk out for climate change.

Plus, a listener dilemma from a babysitter who's discovered one of the tweens she babysits has a fake Instagram account with rude photos on it.

And we revisit whether or not you're dooming your child if you accompany them to school camp.

LISTEN TO THE FIRST EVER EPISODE OF THIS GLORIOUS MESS: https://omny.fm/shows/this-glorious-mess/tgm-150-bonus-special-final

