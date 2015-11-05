The Dad Who Ruined It For Everyone.

This week on This Glorious Mess, how early is too early to start bribing your kids with Santa? It's more than a month till Christmas, and Holly has already started dropping hints to her kids that they better watch out.

Plus the anonymous Sydney dad whose crap parenting forced the closure of one of North Sydney's most popular family cafes. And should you really take parenting advice from celebrities?

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Contact the show via the Facebook page, twitter, or email [email protected]

This show is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network