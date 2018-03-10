Stop, Rewind

It's our 150th episode, Messers. So we thought we'd drop our FIRST EVER show into your feeds for some cringeworthy listening goodness. Thank you for all your undying support through these past three years. We're all just trying our best at this thing called parenting and having you help us along has made it that little bit easier.

THIS GLORIOUS MESS EP 1

The debut parenting podcast from the Mamamia Women's Network. Hosted by Andrew Daddo and Holly Wainwright, it's for non-perfect parents to talk about parenting as it really is. Exciting, overwhelming, delightful, disasterous, and often very messy.

In this first episode, we go back to beginnings. How did you know you were ready to have kids? Are you the kind of parent you thought you'd be? And what makes a family? Andrew Daddo, father of three, talks about the one family ritual the Daddo's won't break. And Holly Wainwright, mother of two, gets schooled on the art of family dinner.

Your hosts are Andrew Daddo and Holly Wainwright

And the show is produced by Monique Bowley

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network