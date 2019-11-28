Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

You know those questions you always wanted to ask your parents when you were a teenager?

Like; Am I REALLY your favourite? Or, What secrets did you keep from your parents.



On this episode, Andrew Daddo's 16 year old daughter asks them all... And it gets a bit juicy!



Plus Holly sits down with a Mum of 2, Julie Jones, to chat about her son Braden's life with cerebral palsy.



And dietician Susie Burrell drops by to chat fussy eaters!

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to Julie Jones & Susie Burrell



You can follow Julie's blog here; https://havewheelchairwilltravel.net/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

