Little Kids: I’m Not The Parent I Thought I Was Going To Be

Leigh’s away and her seat’s being filled by the excellent Sean Szeps.

Tegan and Sean have one thing in common… well, actually two. They’re both the parents of twins.

Plus, did you think you’d be a certain type of parent before the kids came along… and then BAM, you turned out to be the total opposite? Sean certainly did.

And Tegan’s WTF moment of the week was when one of her toddler’s said she’s “too busy” to clean up after herself. So much sass!

