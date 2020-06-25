Big Kids BONUS: Road Trip Conversations That Matter

Should our kids be wearing masks? Should they be striking for climate change? Should they be dreading next Summer’s fire season?

These school holidays, if you’re travelling with the kids, you might need to tackle the big issues that swirl all around us right now.

Where’s the line between informed and panicked? What responsibility do the old owe the young when it comes to the planet? How do you answer a corona-panicked kid asking: ‘Am I going to die?’

On this special bonus episode Holly and Andrew chat to Dr. Norman Swan, Dr. Michael Carr-Gregg and Varsha Yajman on how to talk to your kids about Coronavirus, bushfires and the ongoing climate change.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

Guests: Dr. Norman Swan, Dr. Michael Carr-Gregg & Varsha Yajman

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Stayz.