Big Kids: How To Raise A Good Man
Holly and Andrew chat to author Rob Sturrock about his new book and how to raise boys in a #MeToo era. 

Plus we've found a cheeky little trick to getting the kids to have their nap, and learn something in the mean time. 

And we have a rodent problem this week on Nailed and Failed. 

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Guest: Rob Sturrock
You can purchase Rob's new book here; https://www.allenandunwin.com/browse/books/general-books/self-help-practical/Man-Raises-Boy-Rob-Sturrock-9781760875213

Producers: Rachael Hart & Bridget Northeast

