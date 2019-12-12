Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family
Just a heads up that today's episode deals with postnatal anxiety and depression. If this brings up anything for you please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Postnatal depression affects up to one in seven new mums and one in 10 new dads in Australia and it's a subject very close to our host's hearts. 

Today Leigh and Tegan open up about their very different experiences with PND. 

And we speak to one of America's most trusted pediatricians, DR Harvey Karp, about the causes and different signs of PND. 

Plus we end the year on a very typical WTF moment of the week.

See you next year! 

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

With thanks to our guest Dr Harvey Karp. 

You can find out more about the Snoo and Dr Karp's work here; https://happiestbaby.com.au/pages/dr-karp

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Feedback Survey here: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5249253/44eb2ed2edff 

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

