27 Jul 2017 · 32 minutes

Please Don't Put Quinoa On The Kids' Menu
Have you ever threatened your kids with the trusty wooden spoon? We’ve got some bad news for smackers. If you love your foie gras and filet mignon, spare a thought for the children at restaurants. Why are all their menu options so crap? Is it time there was Kale for Kids?  There’s a new trend in celebrity baby names that Daddo thinks he started - the gender neutral name. Plus, what age is it okay to pierce your child’s ears? The Young Mummy Sophie Cachia always wanted to get her baby some sparkly diamond earrings...until something changed.

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Sophie Cachia: follow her on Instagram @sophiecachia_

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

