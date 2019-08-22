It’s True, Parenting Is Bad For Your Face

Andrew Daddo is on book week duties this week so filling in is our Executive Editor, resident beauty guru and new mum Leigh Campbell. And she's got some bad news... turns out parenting is bad for your face.

Plus Holly chats to solo mum Evie Farrell about her 2 and a half year backpacking adventure with her daughter Emmy.

And how do you hold onto your friends when you're going through different life stages?

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Leigh Campbell



With thanks to; Evie Farrell

You can find Evie's new book here;

murdochbooks.com.au/browse/books/other-books/Backyard-to-Backpack-Evie-Farrell-9781760524692



This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

