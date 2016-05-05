Never trust a parent with a clean car.

this glorious mess

05 May 2016 · 32 minutes

Andrew Daddo does not understand why people share pictures of their dirty cars.

But Holly Wainwright does.

This week, we speak to a mother whose grubby car went viral on Instagram. Blogger Rachelle Bingham took a picture of the inside of her car: There were food scraps. There was mess. So parents, we want to see your cars.

Send us a picture of the inside of your car to our email: [email protected]

Plus should dads get baby showers too, why are bin men heroes to our kids and is there anything more terrifying than an over-confident teenage boy?

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Big thanks to Rachelle Bingham from The Mummy Code

This show is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network

