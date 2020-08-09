Search

Little Kids: When Your Little Kid Isn't Like The Others

this glorious mess

19 hours ago

Little Kids: When Your Little Kid Isn't Like The Others
How does having a child with additional needs affect parenting? And what are the correct terms to use? 

Leigh and Tegan chat to Julie Mathers, a mum to 16-month-old Woody who lives with Down Syndrome, about what life is like with a child who has additional needs.

Plus, Leigh’s WTF moment of the week was when she had to use a snot sucker on her sick little bub… But trying to pin a toddler down versus a baby is a whole different ball game! 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Julie Mathers

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Bridget Northeast

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

