Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

Are warrior kids born, or made?



Holly Wainwright catches up with Jules Steer, whose 11-year-old daughter, Molly, is championing the #StrawNoMore campaign to ban single-use plastic straws across Australia.



Andrew Daddo is about to suffer through one of his kids going off to Schoolies for the second time... But have the rules changed?



And, on our bite-sized ask an expert segment, we have psychologist Justin Coulson answering a listener question about whether or not it's inevitable that daughters and dads grow apart for a while in adolescence.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to Jules Steer & Dr Justin Coulson



This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

