The One Skill Every Kid Is Going To Need To Succeed In 2020

On today's show Holly and Andrew chat about the one thing, according to a Stanford psychology expert, that your kids need to be taught... Indistractability.



Plus we chat to a woman named Bianca. One of the co-founders of an in-school mentoring program for young girls.



And a TV reporter this week reminded the entire female population that morning sickness can strike at any time. Which got us thinking, should you be able to take sick leave for morning sickness??

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to Bianca from the Big Sister Experience

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts