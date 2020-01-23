Big Kids: Help! I Don't Know If I Like My Kid

this glorious mess

13 hours ago

It's a question we don't expect to come from a parent...."Do I like my kid?"  But today Holly and Andrew chat about a mum whose son isn't very nice to her.

Plus Holly chats to a sixth-generation circus performer about how you go about raising a family when you're constantly travelling and living in a big top. 

And Kirra Pendergast drops by with a piece of expert cybersecurity knowledge. 

This episode was brought to you by Cluey Learning

LINKS

Check out the Safe on Social Toolkit... https://www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com/pages/toolkit

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Guests: Danny Harrington & Kirra Pendergast

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

