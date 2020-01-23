Big Kids: Help! I Don't Know If I Like My Kid

It's a question we don't expect to come from a parent...."Do I like my kid?" But today Holly and Andrew chat about a mum whose son isn't very nice to her.



Plus Holly chats to a sixth-generation circus performer about how you go about raising a family when you're constantly travelling and living in a big top.



And Kirra Pendergast drops by with a piece of expert cybersecurity knowledge.

This episode was brought to you by Cluey Learning

LINKS

Check out the Safe on Social Toolkit... https://www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com/pages/toolkit

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo



Guests: Danny Harrington & Kirra Pendergast

Producer: Rachael Hart

