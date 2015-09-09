Fear And Loathing In The Lunchbox

09 Sep 2015 · 30 minutes

Fear And Loathing In The Lunchbox
The mother who gets very competitive about school lunch boxes. Should kids be learning how to type instead of write? Holly gets reader rage and breaks several rules of sensible parenting, and Andrew Daddo gets a strange reminder of his mortality when confronted by a primary school student.  

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to the hilarious Mandy Nolan.

This show is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network

And brought to you by Colgate.

A brand new Colgate® Brushing Adventure mobile app – developed in Australia – makes fighting cavities an achievable mission for parents and a fun, easy task for children with two educational and exciting games.  

Recognising that parents experience a daily struggle to instill the importance of regular teeth brushing on their children, Colgate® has developed the games to make the task easier for parents and improve overall dental hygiene in children, by encouraging them to use the correct brushing motions for the right amount of time.

The Colgate® Brushing Adventure app is now available to download free via the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

 

