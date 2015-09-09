Fear And Loathing In The Lunchbox

The mother who gets very competitive about school lunch boxes. Should kids be learning how to type instead of write? Holly gets reader rage and breaks several rules of sensible parenting, and Andrew Daddo gets a strange reminder of his mortality when confronted by a primary school student.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to the hilarious Mandy Nolan.

Contact the show via the Facebook page, twitter, or email

