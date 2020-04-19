Little Kids: The Truth About Having A Favourite Child

With Maternal Mental Health Month just around the corner, Leigh and Tegan open up about their own post baby mental health experiences.

And do you remember what life was like before kids? The girls do. Number one on their list was *drum roll please*... having a hangover!

Plus Tegan admits to having a favourite child, and it’s not always the same one every time. She likes to change it up depending on whether they’re acting up or not.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

