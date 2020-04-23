Big Kids: Who’s Your Kid's Favourite Parent?

Isolation rules are beginning to relax in different parts of Australia, but are you going to get separation anxiety once it’s all over?

And even though you don’t want to admit it… you most likely have a favourite child. But have you ever wondered if your child has a favourite parent? Daddo asked his kids the same question, and his advice is... “Don’t ask them.”

Plus Holly is super confused about the new school rules, but what she ISN’T confused about, is wanting the kids to go back!

LINK:

“Mommy time, all the time: Why a child might favor one parent now” - https://on.today.com/3aLrrWS

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Optus.