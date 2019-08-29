A Dad Is Not Mum's Assistant

Happy Father's Day!



This week Holly puts Andrew to the test, with a quick quiz to see if he REALLY does do as much around the house as his wife Jacqui.

Plus we chat to co author of the book The Father Hood, Luke Benedictus, about why changing the stigma around actively involved Dad's can actually help share the load for women.

And one of our listeners has spotted a particularly judgy, phone shaming sign and Holly is not having it!

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Leigh Campbell



With thanks to; Luke Benedictus

