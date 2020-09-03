Search

Big Kids: Travelling The World Full-Time, With Kids

Big Kids: Travelling The World Full-Time, With Kids
Ever found yourself daydreaming about travelling the world and not coming back? Maybe you rather be living on an island or in a small town? Let’s face it… at a time like this, wouldn’t we all?  

Holly and Andrew chat to Evie Farrell, author and mum of one, about taking her daughter out of the city life and moving to a tropical island… Ahh the serenity!  

Plus, Holly had an amazing parenting nail this week when she helped her daughter Matilda write an apology letter to her teacher. Accountability lesson - check! Vulnerability lesson - check! 

‘Backyard to Backpack’ By Evie Farrell -  https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/qbBmN 

 

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Guest: Evie Farrell - www.instagram.com/mumpacktravel/?hl=en 

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Lem Zakharia

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

