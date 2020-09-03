Big Kids: Travelling The World Full-Time, With Kids

Ever found yourself daydreaming about travelling the world and not coming back? Maybe you rather be living on an island or in a small town? Let’s face it… at a time like this, wouldn’t we all?
Holly and Andrew chat to Evie Farrell, author and mum of one, about taking her daughter out of the city life and moving to a tropical island… Ahh the serenity!
Plus, Holly had an amazing parenting nail this week when she helped her daughter Matilda write an apology letter to her teacher. Accountability lesson - check! Vulnerability lesson - check!
LINK
‘Backyard to Backpack’ By Evie Farrell - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/qbBmN
CREDITS
Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo
Guest: Evie Farrell - www.instagram.com/mumpacktravel/?hl=en
Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Lem Zakharia
