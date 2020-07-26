Little Kids: Brooke Spain Knows How To Declutter Kid Chaos

It can seem impossible to keep a tidy home when you have toddlers and babies around, and every parent knows that kids create clutter like nobody’s business.

Leigh and Tegan chat to Instagram organisation guru Brooke Spain about handy tips and tricks to help you organise your home.

Plus, Tegan had one child for the night… instead of her usual three, and she quickly came to the realisation that her twins were a lot easier to deal with than her one son Bango. Who would’ve thought?!

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Brooke Spain

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Bridget Northeast

This episode is brought to you by Mamamia.